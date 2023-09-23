Falklands War: Veteran's funeral met with biker procession
- Published
Hundreds of people attended a funeral to pay their respects to a Falklands War veteran who helped others.
Denzil Connick was one of the first to return from the conflict in 1982 after a serious injury. He then devoted his life to supporting other veterans.
He co-founded the South Atlantic Medal Association in 1997, a medal awarded to those who took part in the campaign.
A procession of motorcycles took part in the funeral cortege to Thornhill Crematorium in Cardiff on Saturday.
Denzil, a former lance corporal in the 3rd Battalion, Parachute Regiment from Blackwood, Caerphilly county, died on 3 September.
Involved in the first landing at San Carlos and the battle for Mount Longdon, he lost a leg and severely injured the other in a mortar attack.
After the war he became a case worker for SSAFA, an armed forces charity, using his experience of coping with PTSD to help others, as well as supporting other veterans' charities.
Last year, he was reunited with a nurse who treated him to mark the conflict's 40th anniversary.
Former senior nursing officer Nicci Pugh said he was an "extraordinary and unique man".
"His email name of 'Airborne Den' says much, as he was a proud Parachute Regiment and combat soldier to his fingertips," she said.
She said Denzil "somehow managed to remain cheerful and optimistic" despite how much his life would change following his double lower limb amputation in 1982.
"Even 41 years on from the events of 1982, the bond between us all remains very strong," she added.
Andy "Curly" Jones served alongside Denzil, calling him the "beating heart of the Falkland Veterans community".
He said he was a "proud ex-para who fought tirelessly for every veteran and family member, irrespective of cap badge".
"At reunions, Denzil's laughter, regardless of location, could be heard across a room full of veterans chattering away, bringing smiles from those who heard it," he said.
Welsh Guard veteran Tony Davies, from Cardiff, said Denzil would be remembered for his sense of humour.
He added: "On a return visit to Mount Longdon [where he was severely wounded], he insisted on walking up unassisted, he must have been in agony but carried on to the top.
"The world will be a much sadder place without him."