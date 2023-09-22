Farming: Jobs uncertainty as milk haulier in administration
One of the UK's biggest milk hauliers has gone into administration, putting jobs in Wales at risk.
Lloyd Fraser, based in Rugby, Warwickshire, has a site at Four Crosses, in Powys, as well as in Denbigh and Pontypool, in Torfaen.
The firm transports milk to some of the UK's largest dairies including Muller and Arla.
Unions said the collection of milk was a major concern and that it must be prioritised.
The NFU's dairy board chairman, Michael Oakes, said the union was aware of difficulties with milk collections across a number of regions.
He said: "We are working with others in the dairy supply chain to determine the extent of the impact on our members.
"As new collection plans are put in place, we would urge dairy producers who are affected to contact their milk buyer as soon as possible."
Farmers' Union of Wales milk and dairy acting chairman, Brian Walters, said: "Dairy farmers are already facing turbulent times as a result of weak milk prices, failed collections will only add to those financial difficulties."
Alra Foods said its priority was to ensure milk was collected and said it had put contingency plans in place.
Montgomeryshire MP, Craig Williams, called the news "extremely sad" and said work was being done to support the firm and its staff.
Senedd member Russell George said it was reassuring major dairies had put plans in place so collections would continue today and over the weekend.