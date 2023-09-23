Wales 20mph limit: Cardiff protest march as petition tops 400k
Crowds have gathered to protest against Wales' 20mph law as a petition opposing the new limit reaches 400,000 signatures.
Last week Wales became the first UK nation to reduce speed limits in built-up areas from 30mph to 20mph.
Hundreds of joined a march in Cardiff on Saturday, with banners protesting about the change and other issues.
The Welsh government said the aim of the new default limit is to save lives and make communities safer.
Banners held by demonstrators also complained about a variety of other things, such as Ultra Low Emission Zones (Ulez), Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs), Clean Air Zones (Caz), digital IDs, "cashless societies", and called for people to "defy the travel lockdown".
The online petition opposing the speed limit reduction is by far the largest ever received by the Senedd, with the previous record holder reaching only 67,000 signatures.
A counter-petition, supporting the new limit, has gained about 500 signatures so far.
On Friday Welsh Conservatives announced they will table a vote of no confidence against deputy climate change minister Lee Waters, who led the introduction of the new law.
"His position is untenable, it's time for him to go," said Welsh Tory transport spokeswoman Natasha Asghar.
She accused Mr Waters of "attempting to undermine the will of the overwhelming majority of Welsh people because he is unable to admit he has got it wrong".
Mr Waters and First Minister Mark Drakeford have strongly defended the policy, which was an election manifesto commitment.
"When speed limits are lower, people feel safer to cycle and to walk, so less people are driving," said Mr Waters.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "The introduction of a 20mph speed limit in mainly residential areas is designed to save lives and make our communities safer for everyone, including motorists.
"It has been thoroughly researched, voted on in the Senedd and received the backing from a majority of Senedd members."