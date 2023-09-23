Rugby World Cup: Geraint Thomas joins Wales stars on charity ride
- Published
Welsh former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has joined a charity cycle for the final leg of a marathon journey into a Rugby World Cup city.
Riders, including ex-Wales rugby stars Alix Popham and Ian Gough, set off from London at the start of the week.
Thomas cycled with the group as they arrived in Lyon - where Wales play Australia on Sunday - to a guard of honour after a five-day 500-mile trip.
It raised funds for Head for Change, which promotes brain health in sport.
The charity supports ex-football and rugby players who have been affected by neurological conditions as a result of their careers.
Popham, 43, is a prominent supporter of the campaign having previously revealed that he was diagnosed with early onset dementia aged 40 as a result of head injuries he sustained while playing.
"The first three days were horrendous," said Popham, who added that £8,800 had already been raised from the ride.
"We had everything chucked at us - winds, rain, it was a tough 800km. But we've arrived in sunshine, and a win for Wales tomorrow to finish off the success," said Popham.
"It's about awareness, and the money raised from this challenge is going towards our education programme which we're looking to roll out."
Thomas said he was glad to have played a part in the ride.
"Seven and a half hours on the bike yesterday, six today - but the boys have been good, it's been a laugh. We've had a few beers, a few too many last night actually," he said.
"Looking forward to [Wales v Australia] now -100%, we back the boys and it'll be great to see."