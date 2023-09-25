Sennybridge: Soldier who died at Army training camp named
Tributes have been paid to a soldier who died during an exercise at an Army training camp.
Pte Adam Brocklehurst, of the Infantry Training Centre Support Battalion, died on 20 September at Sennybridge training area in Powys.
The father-of-one, aged 27, was described by colleagues as "popular" and "charismatic".
He joined the Army in May 2019 and was most recently employed as a driver.
Pte Brocklehurst, known as Brock, enjoyed listening to music and playing Xbox, his colleagues said.
Major Raju Dura, commanding officer, said he was "a professional and dedicated soldier who had a positive attitude towards both his profession and his team".
"His persistent high standards, eye for detail and caring towards others made him a well-regarded member in the company," he added.
"He passed away doing the job that he loved the most. We deeply miss him. On behalf of the company, I would like to extend sincere condolences to his loving family and friends."
'A devastating hole'
Captain Leanne Parkes, motor transport officer, added: "First impressions count and he seriously impressed. He was determined and always pushed to be better.
"We loved having him in the team and his loss leaves a devastating hole within the troop."
The circumstances surrounding Pte Brocklehurst's death are being investigated.
Sennybridge is the third largest military training area in the UK and covers about 31,000 acres.