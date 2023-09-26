Swansea doctor who stalked ex-lover may be struck off
- Published
A doctor stalked his former lover and sent photos and explicit details of her sex life to an ex-partner, a tribunal has heard.
Dr Gary Lucitt, an obstetrician and gynaecologist in Swansea, repeatedly turned up at the woman's home leaving her "terrified" in 2018.
He was jailed in 2019 for 16 weeks after pleading guilty to stalking.
At a hearing on Tuesday, the General Medical Council said his actions undermined the profession.
Lucitt, who is currently suspended but was working at the time as a specialist trainee in obstetrics and gynaecology, was convicted of stalking his former lover - referred to as Miss E - between May and June 2018.
He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to stalking without alarm or distress at Swansea Crown Court in 2019.
Lucitt, now 44, had denied a more serious charge of stalking involving fear of violence or serious alarm or distress.
The fitness to practise hearing heard evidence from the court case that Lucitt had stalked Miss E after she ended their 18-month casual relationship.
Alan Taylor, representing the General Medical Council (GMC), said Lucitt sent a letter to Miss E's ex-boyfriend containing photographs of her in bed and detailing explicit claims about her sex life.
The letter, which Lucitt signed as a senior gynaecologist at Singleton Hospital despite being a trainee, also claimed that Miss E was taking drugs.
She contacted the police, and Lucitt was arrested the following day. But soon after he was bailed, the tribunal heard Miss E started receiving messages from an anonymous number, including one which read: "I hope you realise your life is going to get a whole lot worse."
Mr Taylor told the hearing that on 3 June, Miss E was at the beach when Lucitt drove past her and "raised a hand and dragged it across his throat".
He also turned up outside her house twice, despite it being against his bail conditions, the hearing was told.
When he was interviewed by police, the panel was told Lucitt described the allegation of stalking as "ridiculous" and claimed the text messages pre-dated their break-up.
He claimed he had been driving past Miss E's house to go to walk his dog.
'At times terrified'
In a victim impact statement written in 2018, which was read out at the hearing, Miss E said she was "at times terrified" and had become too scared to be alone in her own home as she feared Lucitt would appear at the window.
She said that while she did not think Lucitt would become violent, she wondered what he was capable of.
Miss E said the stalking had caused her to lose weight and left her feeling paranoid.
Mr Taylor said Lucitt - who did not attend the two-day virtual hearing and was not represented - had not demonstrated any remorse.
He said Lucitt had continued, in his correspondence with the GMC, to indicate that others were to blame for what had happened.
Mr Taylor said concerns were raised with the GMC about Lucitt's fitness to practice in 2018, by the executive medical director for NHS Wales after a complaint about the malicious letter.
The tribunal continues.