Fears for National Theatre Wales as funding axed
Fears for the future of National Theatre Wales have been raised after its funding was cut.
In an Arts Council of Wales investment review, the theatre charity was not included in almost £30m of grants.
The move has been described by supporters as "devastating" and a risk to the company's survival.
The Arts Council said it received a record number of multi-year funding applications and "difficult decisions" were made.
It added that those that were not among the 81 organisations who will receive the money will be able to apply for other funding.
Its grant funding comes from the Welsh government and National Lottery and is increasing across most areas of the creative arts.
But funding for opera will be reduced by more than £600,000 and theatre will lose more than £500,000, although there is a commitment to review English language theatre.
National Theatre Wales said it was "deeply shocked" by the news which will force it to "rethink" its future plans.
It added it had connected with 331,000 live audience members over its 12 years.
"During this challenging time, the wellbeing of our staff and the theatre makers and communities we work with is paramount," it said in a statement.
"This decision will impact every one of those people, reducing opportunities to engage with theatre, to gain creative employment and to tell the stories of Wales across the nation and to the world," it said.
"We will work with partners and funders to develop a picture of what is possible for our charity going forwards."
'Devastating'
Rebecca Gould, head of arts at the British Council Wales described the National Theatre Wales cut as "devastating".
Posting to X, formerly known as Twitter, she said: "An emptiness in the pit of my tummy about the NTW news.
"I am thinking back to all thinking, excitement, possibilities, back and back over generations, way before the company was formed, and then it was THERE and now it might not be."
Rubicon Dance in Cardiff and the Taliesin Arts Centre in Swansea are among those also losing funding.
Mid Wales Opera, another of the organisations not granted funding, described the decision as a "hammer blow".
Some of the new organisations which will receive funding include Galeri Elysium in Swansea, FOCUS Wales in Wrexham, Neuadd Ogwen in Bethesda and Urban Circle in Newport.
More Welsh language organisations are being supported along with culturally and ethnically diverse groups.
Around a third of the cash being distributed will go to local venues across the country, such as those run by the Awen Cultural Trust in Porthcawl, Abertillery and Pontypridd.
The Arts Council Wales said it hoped its funding decisions would widen engagement in the arts and increase diversity.
Chief executive Dafydd Rhys said it "represents a very positive shift for the arts in Wales which will lead to new opportunities for people of all backgrounds to engage with and enjoy creativity of the highest quality".
He added: "The decision not to continue funding for some organisations will no doubt be much debated which is something we welcome.
"However our strategic interventions will respond to any gaps created in the relevant sectors as a result of our decisions."