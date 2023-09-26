Robert Williams: Two arrests over teen's disappearance 21 years ago
- Published
Two people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a teenager 21 years ago.
Robert Williams, from Resolven, in Neath Port Talbot, went missing on 22 March 2002, aged 15.
A 59-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were arrested on Tuesday morning and have been bailed.
Det Insp David Butt said: "Robert's mum, Cheryl, has been updated on these arrests and our thoughts are very much with Robert's family."
He said South Wales Police's priority was supporting the family as the investigation continued.
Robert's mum issued a fresh appeal for information earlier this month and said she needed "to know what happened" to her son.
It is known that Robert went to a party in Aberdulais the day after he went missing, but despite multiple police appeals he has never been found.