Begging to be banned in north Wales railway stations
People will be banned from begging at railway stations in north Wales if deemed "persistent offenders".
Transport for Wales have introduced the scheme at Holyhead, Bangor, Colwyn Bay and Prestatyn stations.
British Transport Police said those acting in an "anti-social manner will be handed a notice which will ban them from hanging around the station".
Those who then breach the notice will be liable for arrest.
The new scheme was introduced at the beginning of September and will last indefinitely.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Passengers, customers and employees at stations should be able to go about their business in a safe and welcoming environment.
"We know that anti-social behaviour can be intimidating and scary. The introduction of this scheme is another way in which we can tackle this important issue."