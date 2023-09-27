Tributes as woman dies four months after collision
Tributes have been paid to a great-grandmother who died four months after being hit by a car.
Sandra Diplock, 64, was rushed to hospital following the incident on Shingrig Road, Nelson back in April.
She remained there until her death on 31 August.
Her family called her "larger than life", adding that her death had left "a void in our lives that will never be filled".
In their tribute they also described Mrs Diplock, from Rhymney, as "our perfect mam, wife, mother-in-law, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother".
"We can't imagine life without her, she was our queen and she will missed dearly but never forgotten.
They added: "As a family we would like to thank everyone for their messages of support, kind wishes and beautiful flowers.
"We have all been overwhelmed by everyone's kindness at this difficult time.
"We would like to thank the staff at the University Hospital of Wales, especially those on ward T4 where mam spent most of her time.
"They provided her with the best care and helped us so much as a family."