Toddler stuck in Portugal with brain virus flies home
A two-year-old boy hospitalised in Portugal after a virus attacked his brain has returned home to Wales.
Theo Jones became unwell on 13 September, but his parents said he could not be flown back for treatment sooner because of insurance company delays.
On Wednesday, Theo's mother Sarah said he had arrived in Cardiff.
Their insurers, AXA Partners, previously said getting Theo home was an "absolute priority".
Theo, from Maesteg, Bridgend county, had been on holiday with his parents and five-month-old sister when he fell ill and was admitted to Faro hospital.
Initially told Theo had stomach flu, an MRI scan later revealed a problem with his cerebellum, a part of the brain.
His mother Sarah said he had "lost the ability to speak, sit and walk".
His parents contacted the University Hospital Wales in Cardiff, which accepted a transfer for their son.
Doctors told them that Theo could travel, but that it would need to be by medical plane.
However, they said they were told that their insurers wanted to wait two more days to see if Theo's condition improved.
Sarah said she could not understand the logic in waiting for her son's health to deteriorate when he had already been approved to travel in his current stable condition.
At one point she said she had to ask her taxi driver to translate some of the documents because AXA did not have a translator available.
AXA Partners said it was sorry Theo was ill and that it sympathised with the family.
Prior to the news earlier this week that Theo would be coming home, an AXA spokesperson said: "It is our absolute priority for the Jones family to return to the UK as soon as is logistically possible.
"We have been in contact with all of our providers and have reviewed all options to secure repatriation via air ambulance with the relevant paediatric team and equipment on board.
"Our primary concern is to ensure Theo has the best care on his return to the UK. We have been in regular contact with Mrs Jones throughout to keep her informed of the steps we are taking."