Porthcawl: Murder charge after man dies of assault injuries
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a 32-year-old.
The man from Bridgend died in hospital on Saturday as a result of injuries after he was allegedly assaulted a week earlier, South Wales Police said.
The incident was reported to police on 16 September but is said to have taken place on 8 September near the Brogden pub in Porthcawl, Bridgend county.
Steven Chappell, 28 from Cwmdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, has been remanded into custody, the force added.