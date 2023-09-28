Porthcawl: Murder charge after man dies of assault injuries

Brogden pub PorthcawlGeograph
The assault reportedly took place near the Brogden pub in Porthcawl

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a 32-year-old.

The man from Bridgend died in hospital on Saturday as a result of injuries after he was allegedly assaulted a week earlier, South Wales Police said.

The incident was reported to police on 16 September but is said to have taken place on 8 September near the Brogden pub in Porthcawl, Bridgend county.

Steven Chappell, 28 from Cwmdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, has been remanded into custody, the force added.

