Gary Lucitt: Swansea doctor who stalked ex-lover struck off
- Published
A doctor who stalked his former lover and sent explicit details of her sex life to an ex-partner has been struck off the medical register.
Dr Gary Lucitt, 44, an obstetrician and gynaecologist in Swansea, repeatedly turned up at the woman's home in 2018.
He was jailed in 2019 for 16 weeks after pleading guilty to stalking.
A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service panel directed that Lucitt's name is erased from the medical register with immediate effect.
Lucitt was suspended in June 2018, but was working at the time as a specialist trainee in obstetrics and gynaecology, when he was convicted of stalking his former lover - referred to as Ms E - between May and June 2018.
He had denied a more serious charge of stalking involving fear of violence or serious alarm or distress. A restraining order was issued for 5 years.
Tribunal chair Lindsey Irvine said that "erasure was the only sanction that would mark the seriousness of Dr Lucitt's conviction and his persistent lack of insight, and... to maintain public confidence in the profession, the regulator and the regulatory process, and uphold proper professional standards."
'No regret or remorse'
He described Lucitt's "persistent lack of insight, remediation or remorse as aggravating factors", and said he "failed to recognise the impact of his offending behaviour on others, and has focused solely on the impact on himself".
Mr Irvine said the tribunal also knew he had a previous conviction for a similar offence, only one year before his action against Ms E.
It also believed, he said, that "there remains a high risk of repetition".
At a hearing, Alan Taylor, counsel for the General Medical Council, said Lucitt had shown no remorse: "He takes no responsibility for his actions and continues to blame others.
"He claims there is a campaign to end his career."
"There is no evidence of regret or remorse. He does not recognise he has done anything wrong," added Mr Taylor.
Lucitt chose not to be present or represented at the tribunal.