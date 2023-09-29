Sex Education: Locations in Wales bring Netflix show to life

Gillian Anderson as Jean stands opposite Asa Butterfield as Otis. Jean, a blonde woman in her 40s, is carrying a baby dressed in a green patterned onesie over her shoulder. She has her hair clipped back and wears a floral blouse and looks up at her son with a concerned expression. Otis, a teenage boy with short dark hair, is visible from behind wearing a yellow plaid shirt. The characters are pictured in their home with a window and staircase visible in the background.Netflix
Gillian Anderson plays Jean, mum of show lead Otis, played by Asa Butterfield
By Nathan Bevan
BBC News

Fans of the hit Netflix series Sex Education are already getting stuck into its fourth and final season, which has again made the most out of Wales.

From Penarth Pier to Newport's Cwmcarn Forest to Cardiff's St Fagan's Museum - the country has provided the backdrop for some of the series' most iconic filming locations.

Here are just a few of the Welsh places to feature in episodes past and present, which ardent fans may be able to match up with some of the show's most memorable scenes..

The Duke of Beaufort Bridge, Monmouth

Loop Images

Newbridge Memo, Newbridge

St Fagans National Museum of History

Crown Copyright

Cwmcarn Forest, Newport

Caerphilly County Borough Council

Penarth Seafront

Google
The death happened close to Penarth Pier

And for sale is one of the show's most famous pieces of real estate.

Featured as the home of lead character Otis and his sex therapist mum Jean, it's a stunning property nestled next to the river near Ross-on-Wye.

walter dirks
It's an 18th century former salmon fishing lodge boasting "stunning views of the Wye Gorge"

And now viewers have got the chance to own it - provided they are flush enough.

That is because it has gone on the market for a whopping £1.5million.

Related Topics

More on this story