Sex Education: Locations in Wales bring Netflix show to life
- Published
Fans of the hit Netflix series Sex Education are already getting stuck into its fourth and final season, which has again made the most out of Wales.
From Penarth Pier to Newport's Cwmcarn Forest to Cardiff's St Fagan's Museum - the country has provided the backdrop for some of the series' most iconic filming locations.
Here are just a few of the Welsh places to feature in episodes past and present, which ardent fans may be able to match up with some of the show's most memorable scenes..
The Duke of Beaufort Bridge, Monmouth
Newbridge Memo, Newbridge
St Fagans National Museum of History
Cwmcarn Forest, Newport
Penarth Seafront
And for sale is one of the show's most famous pieces of real estate.
Featured as the home of lead character Otis and his sex therapist mum Jean, it's a stunning property nestled next to the river near Ross-on-Wye.
And now viewers have got the chance to own it - provided they are flush enough.
That is because it has gone on the market for a whopping £1.5million.