Ceredigion: Boy, 17, accused of right-wing terror offences
A teenager has been charged in connection with right-wing terrorism offences, police have said.
The boy, 17, from Ceredigion in west Wales, is accused of six terrorism offences.
He was arrested in April on suspicion of distributing terrorist-related material and inciting racial hatred in a joint operation by counter terrorism officers in West Midlands and Wales.
He is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates on 11 October 2023.