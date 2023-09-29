Ceredigion: Boy, 17, accused of right-wing terror offences

Westminster Magistrates' Court
A teenager from Ceredigion is due to appear on terrorism charges in October

A teenager has been charged in connection with right-wing terrorism offences, police have said.

The boy, 17, from Ceredigion in west Wales, is accused of six terrorism offences.

He was arrested in April on suspicion of distributing terrorist-related material and inciting racial hatred in a joint operation by counter terrorism officers in West Midlands and Wales.

He is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates on 11 October 2023.

