Newport: E-scooter rider dies in crash with car
- Published
An e-scooter rider has died in a crash with a Vauxhall Corsa on the A4042 trunk road.
Paramedics pronounced the 26-year-old man, from Newport, dead at the scene.
Gwent Police said the man's next of kin were being supported and launched an appeal for witnesses.
The car driver, an 18-year-old from Pontypool, received minor injuries in the crash, which happened at about 00:45 BST on Saturday.
The A4042 runs from Newport to Abergavenny and is made up of single and dual carriageways.