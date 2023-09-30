Newport: E-scooter rider dies in crash with car

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash

An e-scooter rider has died in a crash with a Vauxhall Corsa on the A4042 trunk road.

Paramedics pronounced the 26-year-old man, from Newport, dead at the scene.

Gwent Police said the man's next of kin were being supported and launched an appeal for witnesses.

The car driver, an 18-year-old from Pontypool, received minor injuries in the crash, which happened at about 00:45 BST on Saturday.

The A4042 runs from Newport to Abergavenny and is made up of single and dual carriageways.

