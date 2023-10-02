Welsh Water bills may rise £120 by 2030 to tackle pollution
Water bills in Wales could go up by £120 a year by 2030 as Welsh Water pledges to cut river pollution.
The firm said its new business plan meant customers would be paying £5 more a month in 2025 and £10 a month more by 2030.
It said it had submitted its 2025-30 blueprint to industry regulator Ofwat for approval.
In February it was announced customers would face paying out £14 more a year for their water.
That would bring the average bill to £499 a year - the second highest in Wales and England.
The company said its research had shown 84% of customers found the new plan "acceptable".
In recognition of the cost of living crisis it said it would boost support for customers struggling to make ends meet with funds it has because of its not-for-profit status.
The plan, the firm said, had been shaped by customers and the Welsh government's price review guidelines.
"It prioritises improving river water quality and addressing the challenge of storm overflows, enhancing key services, and strengthening resilience against the challenges facing the company, in particular climate change," a spokesman said.
If approved it said it would be the company's biggest investment programme, worth £3.5bn investment over the five years.
That, said Welsh Water, would be equivalent to a 68% increase on investment between 2020 and 2025.
It said it was committing to invest almost £1.9bn to environmental improvement between 2025 and 2030.
"This will include substantially reducing phosphorous discharges from wastewater treatment to rivers in special areas of conservation," a spokesman said.
A programme to stop its 2,300 storm overflows polluting rivers will also be put in place.
By 2030 the company also wants to:
- Improve tap water and cut complaints about it by 57%
- Cut leaks across its network by a quarter
- Slash pollution incidents by 24%
- Replacing the lead pipes of 7,500 customers
- Reduce running costs by £42m
- Use £13m a year from 2025 to 2030 to maintain and expand schemes to help the poorest customers
The business said the programme reaffirmed its intention to become carbon neutral by 2040.
Welsh Water chief executive Peter Perry called the plan the company's most ambitious yet.
He said: "We now need to make a material investment in our water and wastewater systems to meet the challenges of climate change, protect our rivers, and improve the resilience of our water supplies."
The challenge was "significant", but Mr Perry was confident it could be met.
Alastair Lyons, chairman of Welsh Water owner Glas Cymru, said: "Our £3.5bn investment programme will also bring significant opportunities to increase our contribution to the Welsh economy."