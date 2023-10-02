The Hardwick: Stephen Terry closes restaurant after £150k theft
- Published
A former Michelin star chef has closed his restaurant after a married couple stole £150,000 from it.
TV chef Stephen Terry announced the closure of The Hardwick restaurant in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, after 18 years.
It comes after financial administrator Nicola Nightingale stole £150,000 from the restaurant and transferred £46,000 into the account of her husband Simon.
The couple were both given suspended two-year prison sentences.
Mr Terry, who owned the restaurant with his wife Joanne, trained under Marco Pierre White and has been on the BBC's Great British Menu.
Announcing the closure of his restaurant on social media, he thanked all staff and customers from the last 18 years, adding: "It's been emotional. Onwards and upwards".
In March 2020, Mr Terry became suspicious of Nicola Nightingale's behaviour and tried to contact her and her husband about irregularities in the accounts.
They did not reply and she then resigned as an office administrator via an email.
Mr Terry contacted the police who discovered that over a two-year period she had transferred almost £47,000 into her husband's bank account, made direct payments of more than £50,000 to herself, inflated her wages by £6,000, and made additional payments of £47,000 to herself disguised as paid wages.
It also emerged that two £40,000 loans had been taken out in Mr Terry's name without his permission.
Cardiff Crown Court heard that Nicola Nightingale used the money to fund a spending addiction.
During Simon Nightingale's trial, it was revealed that some of the money was spent on holidays abroad - including trips to Eurodisney, Disney World Florida, France and anniversary stays in Morocco.
Nicola Nightingale pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position, and Simon Nightingale was found guilty of acquiring criminal property after a trial.
Outside court, Mr Terry said he was "gobsmacked" by the judge's decision not to give the couple a prison sentence.
"To be here today and to get that news that they would both be given suspended sentences, it's an absolute joke," he said.
"They've had £150,000 from a small business.
"We don't make a lot of money. It's a labour of love, it's a passion," Mr Terry added.