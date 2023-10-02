UK Windows and Doors: 500 jobs to go as firm goes bust
- Published
A window and door manufacturer has been placed into administration, resulting in more than 500 job losses.
Administrators for UK Windows and Doors said 496 jobs would go at sites in Treorchy, Llwynypia, Williamstown and Taff's Well, all in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
A further 67 jobs will go at sites in Tewksbury, Gloucestershire, and Biggleswade, Bedfordshire.
The firm's chief executive said a decline in sales meant the business had become financially unsustainable.
The Welsh government said news of the job losses was "extremely concerning".
A worker who did not want to be identified said staff were told their jobs were going in a conference call.
"First someone from management came on and said they had gone into administration and were making 563 people redundant," the worker said.
The worker, who has been with the company for more than 20 years, said staff had been told to turn up for work as usual last week, but were then sent home every day.
He said the administrators said they would be sending information in the post over the coming few days, and let workers know when to go into work to pick up personal belongings.
"We've been left in limbo. No-one told us anything until today," the worker said.
"People on the outside had more of an idea than we did.
"I think it is bad all around. People have mortgages to pay, there were some couples working there," he added.
The Welsh government said it stood ready to offer support to those impacted by any job losses.