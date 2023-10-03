William, Kate at Cardiff Black History Month celebration
The Prince and Princess of Wales are celebrating Black History Month by meeting Afro-Caribbean and African communities in Cardiff.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of HMS Windrush docking in Tilbury, Essex, carrying passengers from the Caribbean.
The couple met people from the Windrush Cymru Elders, Ethnic Minority Youth Forum and Black History Cymru 365.
Somali residents also talked to them about their work from football training to tackling youth unemployment.
The royal couple were greeted by the Lord Lieutenant Morfudd Meredith and cheering schoolchildren when they arrived at the Grange Pavilion in the Grangetown area.
They are due to meet the Windrush elders and hear about their experiences and the impact they had in Wales.
The building and grounds are home to a cafe, office space, gardens and a community allotment.
Later the couple will also visit a local school to hear about the opportunities it offers pupils and the work it has been doing around the Windrush generation.