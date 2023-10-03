Two boys in hospital after firework explodes in Hengoed
- Published
Two boys are in hospital after they were injured by an exploding firework.
The pair, aged eight and nine, were hurt in Caerphilly county on Sunday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, a family member said one of the boys was awaiting an operation to reconstruct his hand.
Supt Mike Richards of South Wales Police said officers had a report of a medical emergency" in Hengoed Road, Hengoed. Two road ambulances and an air ambulance were sent to the scene.
"Two boys, aged eight and nine, remain in hospital receiving treatment for injuries believed to be linked to an explosion of a firework," he said.
"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300332856."
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said they were called shortly after 14:00 BST.
"We sent two emergency ambulances, one duty operational manager, one Cymru high acuity response unit and one air ambulance to the scene where we were assisted by colleagues from the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service who travelled by air.
"We conveyed one patient by road to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, and one patient by air to the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children for further treatment."