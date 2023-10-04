Runner accused of cheating in Cardiff half marathon
- Published
A runner is alleged to have cheated in the Cardiff Half Marathon.
Sion Daniels of Llanelli AC was seen at the finish line celebrating a time of one hour, seven minutes and 40 seconds.
But organisers said he removed his chip and submitted a false GPS recorded file which included a wrong course from the 2022 edition of the race.
The runner will be barred from future Run4Wales events unless he contacts them with proof.
Concerns grew when he was seen celebrating at the finish line, but was seen far behind runners at the halfway point.
Michael Darke from Cardiff, a member of CDF runners, said: "It's beyond disappointing to see this kind of behaviour at a race, and creates a sour note for everyone involved with Sion Daniels acting in such a dishonest and premeditated manner to falsely claim results that other runners work so hard to achieve."
Run4Wales said Mr Daniels would have had to run a World Record pace for at least seven miles (11km) to get the time he claimed and said he was not capable of it taking into consideration his past times.
It said analysis of the runners' position at times of day at various points around the course suggest it would not be possible for them to have completed the race in 67 minutes.
After the race, he emailed the organisers and asked why he was not in the results and provided a file which turned out to be a 2022 route.
Run4Wales organisers confirmed a competitor taking part in Sunday's Principality Cardiff Half Marathon has been accused of cheating.
"The runner submitted a GPX file from their running watch as evidence, but analysis has shown that the file is from a previous edition of the race - which followed a slightly different route.
"The runner, who was featured in an S4C television interview, alleged they had completed the race in 1:07:58 but did not appear in the official results because of a timing chip error."
Organisers said analysis of the runner's position around the course at different times and believe he cut out the two-mile loop of Roath Park Lake near the end of the race.
They said Mr Daniels has been contacted and given opportunity to respond the claims, but will likely be barred from R4W events.
Welsh Athletics, the governing body said it has been made aware of a "potential athlete breach" of the rules at Cardiff Half-Marathon.
"Welsh Athletics will now work with the event organisers Run4Wales and commence a review in line with Welsh Athletics Disciplinary Rules and Procedures," it said.