David Pugh's family tribute to 'warm, loving son'
The family of a 16-year-old boy found dead at his home in Powys have paid tribute, describing him as a "warm, loving son and caring, thoughtful brother".
Emyr David Pugh, known as David, was from Welshpool and a year 11 pupil at the town's high school.
His body was found on 18 November and police have said the death is not being treated as suspicious.
His family also said he would leave "such a big hole in all our lives".
"David was a much loved part of our family," said the family statement.
"A warm, loving son and caring, thoughtful brother he will leave such a big hole in all our lives. All we ask now is that we are left alone to try and come to terms with our loss as a family.
"If, however, people would like to make a donation in David's memory, we are collecting for Powys Young Carers and Cancer Research UK."
Welshpool High School said last week that it learned of the news with "deep sadness and shock".
It said it had provided support for his classmates and other pupils following the news.