Tributes to Ciliau Aeron car crash driver Miriam Briddon
- Published
The family of a woman who died following a crash between two cars in Ceredigion have paid tribute to a "beautiful person".
Miriam Briddon, 22, died after her Fiat Punto collided with a Volkswagen Golf on the A482 near Ciliau Aeron at 19:00 GMT on Saturday.
The man who was driving the Volkswagen Golf was taken to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen for treatment.
Her family said she was a creative person who would be truly missed.
The former Ysgol Dyffryn Teifi pupil was described as a talented artist who was due to graduate from Coleg Sir Car in Carmarthen.
A tribute to her read: "Miriam was kind and always genuinely interested in other people. She had a profound effect on everybody's lives that she touched.
"She will be truly missed by everyone that knew her.
"She was truly one in a million."
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.