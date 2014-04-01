Tributes to Ciliau Aeron car crash driver Miriam Briddon

Miriam BriddonDyfed-Powys Police
Miss Briddon's family said she loved walking her dog on the beach

The family of a woman who died following a crash between two cars in Ceredigion have paid tribute to a "beautiful person".

Miriam Briddon, 22, died after her Fiat Punto collided with a Volkswagen Golf on the A482 near Ciliau Aeron at 19:00 GMT on Saturday.

The man who was driving the Volkswagen Golf was taken to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen for treatment.

Her family said she was a creative person who would be truly missed.

The former Ysgol Dyffryn Teifi pupil was described as a talented artist who was due to graduate from Coleg Sir Car in Carmarthen.

A tribute to her read: "Miriam was kind and always genuinely interested in other people. She had a profound effect on everybody's lives that she touched.

"She will be truly missed by everyone that knew her.

"She was truly one in a million."

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.

