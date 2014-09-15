Ceredigion council cancels Cardi Bach bus service
A popular bus service in Ceredigion is to be scrapped at the end of the month.
The Cardi Bach, which linked coastal towns and villages between New Quay and Cardigan, will finish at the end of September.
Ceredigion council, which runs the service, said although the buses are popular they do not pay their own way.
The bus was launched just for the summer in 2004 but extended to a year-round service in 2011.
"It is just so disappointing - absolutely awful news," said Janet Richardson, who runs a self-catering holiday business in Cwmtudu.
Cwmtydu councillor Gill Hopley described axing the service, which ran six days a week, as "really shameful".
"The coastal path, which was opened to promote tourism, will obviously be affected by this," she added.
A council spokeswoman said: "Whilst the Cardi Bach has proved to be popular, the fare income is significant less than the operating costs of the service which means that the service is not self-sustaining.
"Its future operation and support is also set against a backdrop of budgetary cuts facing the local authority and public sector organisations in general."