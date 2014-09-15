Scottish referendum: Views from Llanymynech, Powys
Villagers right on the border of Wales and England have been giving their views on what the outcome of the Scottish referendum might mean to them.
Voters in Scotland go to the polls on Thursday to decide on whether they want independence.
Whether yes or no, it is believed the vote will have consequences for how governments work in other parts of the United Kingdom.
BBC Radio Wales visited The Cross Keys pub in Llanymynech - the border passes through the centre of the pub - to ask how the devolution settlement might be affected in Powys and Shropshire by a yes vote.
Felicity Evans visited a pub where the landlord pays rates to Shropshire but he applies to Powys for a licence for benches outside.
Could there be further devolution for Wales - but also more in the English regions?
What are the issues that matter on both sides of the border?
For Daisy Dickson, a barmaid at the Cross Keys, there has only been one topic of conversation for customers.
Daisy, who is also studying at Loughborough University, said: "The last two weeks, all I've had is talk about the referendum. I've got a grasp of what's happening now.
"In Wales I didn't feel I needed an opinion about the referendum, as I didn't have a vote."
Nesta McClusky, who lives in the village and works in Wrexham, said Welsh medium education was important for her with two children.
She said there was friendly banter between the English and Welsh sides.
"We don't notice any tension," she said. "We're too close to the border for there to be any aggression about it. But there's a different Welsh-English feel than when I lived in the Swansea valley.
"I'm Welsh, my husband is Northern Irish."