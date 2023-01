Fire crews tackle log cabin blaze near Llanrhystud

About 25 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a log cabin in a remote area of Ceredigion.

Mid and West Fire Service were called to Cwm Wyre, near Llanrhystud at 19:49 GMT.

The fire started in the roof of the two storey cabin.

Two 4x4 vehicles have also been called as crews from Aberystwyth and Aberaeron had difficulties reaching the remote location.