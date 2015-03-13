Review decision on dismissed National Library of Wales staff
An independent review will look at the case of two workers dismissed from National Library of Wales posts.
The library's board of trustees met on Friday and agreed to an external review in the wake of an employment tribunal which ruled Arwel Jones and Elwyn Williams were unfairly dismissed.
It will look at the circumstances surrounding the pair losing their jobs.
The two men brought the tribunal when they were demoted two grades at work after facing a disciplinary process.
Mr Jones has since left the library and it is understood Mr Williams's will leave at the end of March.
"We need to have an evaluation of what has happened," said president of the library Sir Deian Hopkin.
"Inaction is not an option... it is at the heart of governance."