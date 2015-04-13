Image copyright Athena Image caption Police say Carwyn fell 160ft (49m) after straying off the piste

Pupils are to be offered support at a Powys school following the death of a seven-year-old classmate while on a family skiing holiday.

Carwyn Scott-Howell, from the village of Talybont-on-Usk, near Brecon, fell to his death in the French Alps on Friday.

Special support is to be offered to school children and staff at Ysgol Y Bannau in Brecon on Monday.

A family tribute said Carwyn was an "adorable, caring person".

Head teacher Emyr Jones said: "We are all grieving.

"Normally, children would be coming back full of excitement about what's happened with their families over the two weeks [Easter holidays].

"Unfortunately, I'm sure many of them will have heard the sad news of losing Carwyn over the weekend."

Image caption Ysgol Y Bannau head teacher Emyr Jones said the school will support its pupils

Image copyright ATHENA PICTURES Image caption A book of condolence has been opened at Brecon Cathedral

Mr Jones added: "Our role as a school will be to support the children to come to terms with what has happened and to respond to their needs during the day.

"We are all grieving and Powys [council] staff will be in to support not only us as members of staff but also here to support the children as well."

The Foreign Office said the accident happened in Flaine, 38 miles north west of Chamonix.

Police said Carwyn fell 160ft (49m) after straying off the piste.

Image copyright Family picture Image caption A family statement said Carwyn was a 'daring, outgoing, determined little boy'

Michel Ollagnon, police commander for the south-eastern town of Bonneville, said the family were making their last descent of the mountain when Carwyn's mother stopped to help his sister who had fallen.

It is thought he wandered off from the rest of the family who then lost sight of him.

"We don't know why, but he left the piste," said the commander.

"We don't know more - did he panic? Did he want to descend more quickly? That's all we know for the moment."

The police said a judicial inquiry was continuing into Carwyn's death, which is being treated as a tragic accident.

The police commander said formal procedures have been completed and Carwyn's family are able to return to Wales with his body.

The Foreign Office said it was providing consular assistance to the family.

Meanwhile, a book of condolence has been opened at Brecon Cathedral.