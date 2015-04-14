Carwyn Scott-Howell's body released and will be repatriated 'soon'
The body of a seven-year-old boy who died after he fell on a skiing holiday in the French Alps has been released and is expected to be repatriated "soon", French Police say.
Carwyn Scott-Howell, from the village of Talybont-on-Usk, near Brecon, fell 160ft (49m) after straying off the piste on Friday.
He was on holiday with his family in Flaine, 38 miles north west of Chamonix.
Investigations are continuing.
But there is "no apparent misconduct", police added.
A family tribute said Carwyn was an "adorable, caring person".
Michel Ollagnon, police commander for the south-eastern town of Bonneville, said the family were making their last descent of the mountain when Carwyn's mother stopped to help his sister who had fallen.
It is thought he wandered off from the rest of the family who then lost sight of him.
"We don't know why, but he left the piste," said the commander.
"We don't know more - did he panic? Did he want to descend more quickly? That's all we know for the moment."
The police said a judicial inquiry was continuing into Carwyn's death, which is being treated as a tragic accident.
The police commander said formal procedures have been completed and Carwyn's family are able to return to Wales with his body.
The Foreign Office said it was providing consular assistance to the family.
Meanwhile, support is being offered to pupils at Carwyn's school, and a book of condolence has been opened at Brecon Cathedral.