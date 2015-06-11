Image caption Russell George said constituents were "losing patience" over the cancellations

Concerns have been raised about elective operations being cancelled at Aberystwyth's Bronglais General Hospital due to increasing pressure.

Russell George, AM for Montgomeryshire, said some patients had their operations cancelled three times.

Hywel Dda health board has apologised and said it was "not the standard of healthcare" it wished to provide.

Boss Peter Skitt said more beds were being made available with demand for unscheduled care high across Wales.

'Short notice'

He said the board had also brought in more staff but "regretfully" had to postpone some planned procedures.

"We are planning to open further beds at Bronglais hospital to enable our population to receive the planned care they require," said Mr Skitt, the interim chief operating officer.

Mr George said his constituents were "losing patience".

"Some have contacted me to say they have had their operations cancelled for non-clinical reasons three times on the trot at very short notice," he said.

The Welsh government said it was a matter for the health board.