Drink-driver admits causing Miriam Briddon death crash
A Ceredigion man has pleaded guilty to drink-driving and causing a crash which killed a 21-year-old woman.
Miriam Briddon died after the collision involving her Fiat Punto and a Volkswagen Golf driven by Gareth Entwhistle near Ciliau Aeron.
Entwhistle, 34, from the Aeron Valley, admitted causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol on 29 March, 2014.
He will appear again at Swansea Crown Court at the end of July.
The crash victim was a former Ysgol Dyffryn Teifi pupil, described by her family as a "creative person who would be truly missed".