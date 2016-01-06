Pentre-bach in Ceredigion without phone signal or internet
A Ceredigion village was left without phone signal over the festive period after a road crash damaged a telephone pole.
People living in Pentre-bach, near Lampeter, have been without signal and internet since 20 December. About 40 houses and businesses are affected.
BT Openreach said it could not replace the pole until it obtained permission from the utility company.
Resident Clive Mills told BBC Radio Cymru the situation was "awful".
"Businesses are losing money because of this, and for disabled people in the area their emergency buttons aren't working because of needing phone signal," he told Taro'r Post.
"There is a garage selling petrol which has to only accept cash now because card machines don't work without the telephone and people can't pay, they must be losing business."
A spokesman for BT Openreach said: "This pole will need to be replaced but our engineers are currently unable to carry out this work safely until we've gained permission from the utility company that also run their high-voltage cables within the same vicinity.
"We'd like to reassure those residents that have been affected that this matter has been escalated and we're working hard to get the fault fixed as quickly as possible."
In a separate incident, BT recently apologised to Arfon Gwilym from Saron, near Caernarfon in Gwynedd, who has been without signal or internet for 25 days.
The company said engineers needed to check for obstructions to carry out the work safely.