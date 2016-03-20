£2m to fund 29 new affordable homes in Powys
- 20 March 2016
An extra 29 affordable homes will be built in Powys this year after the council won a £2m grant from the Welsh Government.
About £1.5m will go to Melin Homes to begin building 22 new properties at Beacons Court, Crickhowell, in April.
The remaining £508,000 will go to Mid Wales Housing to complete seven homes at the former Territorial Army centre in Newtown.
The council said the money would address the area's need for housing.