The family of a soldier who died while on an Army fitness test in Brecon has been told it was due to natural causes.

Cpl Joshua Hoole, 26, of Ecclefechan, near Lockerbie, died on 19 July while training for the Platoon Sergeants' Battle Course at an infantry training centre.

Dyfed-Powys Police investigated the death of Cpl Hoole, who collapsed after finishing an eight-mile (13km) course.

He was a member of the Rifles regiment at ITC Catterick.

His grandfather, John Craig, told BBC Wales the family had been informed by officers of the conclusion it was natural causes.

He died on what was the hottest day of the year so far, when temperatures in the Brecon area peaked at just above 30C (86F).

Shortly after he died, Morag Craig, his aunt, described him as "absolutely fantastic" and with a "heart of gold".

Cpl Hoole, who was due to get married and be the best man at his brother's wedding, was described by his grandfather, John Craig, as a "beautiful grandson" and a "super fit boy".

Maj Dean Murch, officer commanding The Rifles, 1st infantry training battalion, said at the time his colleagues were "utterly devastated", and his family had "lost a son, a brother, a fiancé and a very special friend".

Police have referred the matter to the Powys coroner.