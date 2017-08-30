Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An appeal for information has been made after the animals were stolen from

More than 100 sheep have been stolen from two farms near Llanwrtyd Wells, Powys, police have said.

Between 65 to 75 ewes, as well as a number of lambs, were taken from land known as Epynt common.

Officers said they were also investigating the theft of 42 animals from another farm in the Cefn Gorwydd area.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the thieves had "knowledge and experience of handling livestock".

Both thefts are believed to have taken place between 10 July and 23 August.

PSCO Glyndwr James said livestock thefts had a financial and emotional impact on farmers.

He added: "Livestock thefts, in particular theft of sheep, provide for challenging investigations.

"Forensic opportunities in livestock investigation can be very limited. We therefore rely on people to come forward with information that could lead us to the suspects.

"The people involved must have knowledge and experience of handling livestock, the means to transport them and, if planning to sell them on, knowledge of the markets," he said.