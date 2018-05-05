Mid Wales

Schoolboy, 11, dies following crash in Ceredigion

  • 5 May 2018
A schoolboy taken to hospital following a crash in Ceredigion has died, police have confirmed.

Officers named the boy as 11-year-old Tristan Silver, of Tregaron.

Emergency services went to the scene of the accident on the A485 at Olmarch at 08:50 BST on 4 May.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the fatal collision involved a blue Subaru Legacy Outback and a black Mitsubishi Shogun 4x4, towing a livestock trailer.

A 28-year-old woman and another child were also taken to hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

A force spokeswoman said: "Sadly we can confirm that 11-year-old Tristan Silver, of the Tregaron area, died as a result of the collision.

"Our thoughts are with his family, who are being supported by specialist officers."

Detectives are urging anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

