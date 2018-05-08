Image copyright Samuel Powell Image caption Siblings Samuel and Lydia Powell with their awards in Blackpool

A 21-year-old young farmer was the toast of Blackpool after the panto he wrote, produced, directed and starred in won a trio of awards.

Samuel Powell's production of Peter Pan was crowned the best Young Farmers' Club panto in England and Wales at the organisation's national championship.

It was performed by Erwood Young Farmers' Club, based near Builth Wells, Powys.

Mr Powell also won the best actor award and his sister Lydia won best actress.

Image copyright Andrew Bufton Image caption Erwood YFC won the all-Wales pantomime finals before heading to Blackpool

It was the first time the small club, with only 31 members aged between 10 and 26, has made the national finals, held at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Saturday.

Mr Powell said the wins had been a dream come true.

"I've had an interest in theatre since I was a kid and produced my first play for the young farmers when I was 15," he said.

"To finally get to the nationals was amazing and to win it... we were just ecstatic."

Image copyright Andrew Bufton Image caption He's behind you! Samuel Powell (Captain Hook) and Hywel Jones (Smee)

Mr Powell, an Aberystwyth University geography student from a farm near Builth Wells, played Captain Hook in the panto and his 23-year-old sister Lydia played Tinkerbell.

Their other sister, Hannah, 25, was also part of the production of Peter Pan, "Return to Neverland" - which was a twist on Peter Pan but with Captain Hook as the nice guy and Tinkerbell as the villain.

Mr Powell said their parents were very proud: "They couldn't sleep the night we won."

Club leader Stephanie Bufton said the team had a "wonderful time" at Blackpool and the win was a culmination of a lot of hard work.