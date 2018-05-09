Image copyright Lyn Rowland Image caption Firefighters are tackling the flames while police are diverting traffic

A road in Ceredigion has been closed following a fire involving a tanker truck.

Firefighters were called to the A487 near Llanarth at 07:00 BST on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said two crews from New Quay and Aberaeron were at the scene of the blaze.

The road has been closed in both directions. Police are at the scene to divert traffic.

Eyewitness Lyn Rowland reported hearing a loud explosion before seeing large flames and thick billowing smoke.

She said: "I heard one explosion, closely followed by another. When I went outside, I saw the lorry cab ablaze so dialled 999. Thankfully the lorry driver was already out by then."

The road is expected to remain closed until at least mid afternoon.