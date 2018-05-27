Image copyright Sarah Rowlands Image caption Flash floods hit several areas of Welshpool

Flash flooding has closed the birth centre and minor injuries unit at a Powys hospital.

Victoria Memorial Hospital in Welshpool was flooded following heavy rain overnight.

Midwifery cases are now being diverted to Newtown, about 15 miles (24km) away, and expectant mothers who were booked in to have their babies this week are being contacted.

Motorists have also been urged to avoid driving in Welshpool town centre.

A Powys Health Board spokesman said: "Our main ward is unaffected and patients are being cared for as normal.

"Unfortunately, we have also had to close the minor injuries unit temporarily and we are working hard to get this reopened as soon as possible."

The hospital kitchen has also been flooded, but the health board said meals were being brought in from Newtown and "a major clean-up is in operation".

Welshpool Music Festival has also been postponed.

Organisers said: "Due to flood warnings from the services, as a committee and with the venue landlords, we have come to the difficult conclusion to postpone Welshpool Music Festival on health and safety grounds.

"We'll be moving it to a different day where the weather risk isn't as high as it is today."

There have been multiple reports of flooding in and around Welshpool.

Resident Sarah Rowlands said: "We had terrible thunderstorms and I think horrendous floods have hit most of Welshpool.

"We got a few inches but I know further down it was up to some people's windows."