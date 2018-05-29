Hollie Kerrell: Husband denies killing mother of three
- 29 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has denied killing his wife, whose body was found four days after she went missing.
Christopher Kerrell, 35, of Knighton, Powys, pleaded not guilty to the murder or manslaughter of 28-year-old Hollie Kerrell on 22 April.
The body of Ms Kerrell, also of Knighton, was found four days later.
Mr Kerrell was remanded in custody at Cardiff Crown Court. He will next appear in August, with a trial listed for October.