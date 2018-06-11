Fire on moving lorry ignites A487 hedges in Ceredigion
A lorry being driven while on fire has ignited hedges along a road, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has said.
The lorry was being driven along the A487 in Ceredigion when it is understood machinery on a trailer on the back of the vehicle caught fire.
Two crews are still dealing with the incident after the call came in at 07:45 BST.
The lorry eventually stopped in the village of Llanddeiniol.
No-one was hurt during the incident.
Dyfed-Powys Police said motorists on the road should expect delays between Llanrhystyd and Llanfarian due to a "traffic incident" and both carriageways are currently closed with diversions in place.