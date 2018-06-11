Mid Wales

Fire on moving lorry ignites A487 hedges in Ceredigion

  • 11 June 2018
Police attend the lorry fire Image copyright Twitter / @CeredigionRPU
Image caption The lorry was followed by two fire engines

A lorry being driven while on fire has ignited hedges along a road, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has said.

The lorry was being driven along the A487 in Ceredigion when it is understood machinery on a trailer on the back of the vehicle caught fire.

Two crews are still dealing with the incident after the call came in at 07:45 BST.

The lorry eventually stopped in the village of Llanddeiniol.

Image copyright Shan James

No-one was hurt during the incident.

Dyfed-Powys Police said motorists on the road should expect delays between Llanrhystyd and Llanfarian due to a "traffic incident" and both carriageways are currently closed with diversions in place.

Image copyright Shan James

