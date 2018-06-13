Image copyright Google Image caption Blanche Rowlands was the victim of an "horrendous" robbery, Caernarfon Crown Court was told

A burglar who subjected an 88-year-old widow to a "sickening" attack has been jailed for 14 years and four months.

Jeffrey Earp, 50, hit Blanche Rowlands with an unknown weapon during the robbery, Caernarfon Crown Court was told.

She was knocked unconscious and suffered bruising and a broken arm in the June 2017 attack in Newtown, Powys, the court heard.

Earp, of Newtown, admitted robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Keith Grogan, 42, and Carl Barrett, 51, both also from the town, also admitted conspiracy to commit burglary and were each jailed for three years.

The court heard Mrs Rowlands was walking down her path and was confronted by Earp when she got to her door.

He forced her inside and demanded cash before taking an engagement ring, gold watch and her late husband's gold ring.

'Upset and frightened'

Judge Timothy Petts called it a "sickening" attack, adding: "You have ruined her life. It must have been an horrendous ordeal for her."

Police were called after a neighbour was contacted by Mrs Rowlands' daughter who could not get in touch with her mother.

She was found "confused, upset and frightened," the court was told.

Prosecutor Anna Pope said there was "no suggestion" Grogan or Barrett went in the house, and they said they were disgusted by the violence, but did act as lookouts.

Huw Rees Davies, defending Earp, said he had claimed the injuries were caused by a "significant push" and his victim falling against furniture.

"For what it's worth, he apologises for his actions," Mr Davies added.