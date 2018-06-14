Image copyright Google Image caption Builth Wells High School was evacuated

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a "suspected smoke bomb" was reportedly let off at a school.

About 20 people suffered breathing difficulty after a substance was released at Builth Wells High School in Powys on Wednesday.

All staff and pupils were evacuated but paramedics found those affected did not require further treatment.

The school announced that it would be closed on Thursday with provision made for students taking exams.

Dyfed-Powys Police, which attended the scene alongside paramedics and fire crews, said there was no concern for the wider public.

A school statement published in the Powys County Times said all pupils and staff were evacuated after a "suspected smoke/sulphur bomb went off".