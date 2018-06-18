Image copyright Family photo Image caption Police said the 24-year-old died at the scene of the crash

The family of a 24-year-old killed when the car he was driving crashed on a private race track in Ceredigion have described him as "unforgettable".

Joshua Pillinger's car was the only vehicle involved in the smash at Mid Wales Activity Centre, Pontrhydfendigaid, on Sunday 3 June.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the 24-year-old, from Bristol, died at the scene.

His family said "we miss him and the way he used to make us all laugh so much, every single day."

In a statement issued by police they said: "If you ever had the pleasure of meeting Josh, I'm sure you will never forget him.

"He was was one of those people who had such a positive impact on the lives of everyone fortunate enough to meet him"

His female passenger, also from Bristol, was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.