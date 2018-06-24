Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The seaside resort of Paphos is a popular seaside resort for British tourists

A 39-year-old tourist has been killed and his 32-year-old friend injured in a suspected hit-and-run in Cyprus.

The two men, from the Powys area, were on a road near Paphos at about 02:30 local time (00:30 BST) on Sunday when they were hit by a car.

Cyprus Police said one man, named locally as Charlie Birch, died at the scene while the other is in hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Two people face charges of premeditated murder and attempted murder.

The man, 35, and 23-year-old woman were brought before Paphos district court and remanded for eight days.

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "We are offering advice and support to the family of a British man following his death in Cyprus, and are in contact with the Cypriot authorities."