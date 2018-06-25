Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The seaside resort of Paphos is popular among British tourists

Tributes have been paid to a British man killed in a suspected deliberate hit-and-run while on holiday in Cyprus.

The man, named locally as 39-year-old Charlie Birch, from Welshpool, Powys died after being hit by a car at 0230 local time (0030 BST) on Sunday in Paphos.

A 32-year-old man was also taken to hospital after the incident.

Family friend Graham Breeze said: "It's been a tragic end to what was to have been a perfect family holiday."

"It's a very difficult situation. Obviously, Charlie was on what should have been an idyllic holiday with his two daughters and his mother and his extended family. It's a tragic situation really. The town will be very supportive.

"It's a tragic situation - a needless loss of a young life."

He added: "It cast a dark shadow over the town of Welshpool yesterday.

Friends have paid tribute to Mr Birch on Facebook.

One wrote: "Rest in Peace Charlie Birch, you were one of few people in Welshpool who I loved and adored!!!! You looked after me regardless of my many short comings!"

Another friend said: "Terrible news about Charlie Birch today RIP mate. My sincere condolences to all his family at this awful time."

A 35-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were brought before Paphos district court and remanded for eight days facing charges of premeditated murder and attempted murder.

Cypriot Police said a car fell into the sea at the harbour of Agios Georgios in Pegeia and a man and a woman were seen leaving the car.

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "We are offering advice and support to the family of a British man following his death in Cyprus and are in contact with the Cypriot authorities."