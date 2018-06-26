Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Taron Egerton starred in Eddie the Eagle and the Kingsman films

Welsh actor Taron Egerton has been invited to join the organisation which votes for the Oscars.

Egerton, star of Eddie The Eagle and the Kingsman films, is one of 928 people asked to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The 28 year old, from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, is on the list with stars including Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuya and comedian Amy Schumer.

Members of the Academy vote annually to choose the Oscar winners.

The latest intake is the largest group of new members asked to join.

Membership is by invitation only and new additions are considered each spring.

Almost half of the latest invitees are women and just over a third are people from minority backgrounds.