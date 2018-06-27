Image caption The blaze in Ceredigion has been burning since 11:30 BST on Tuesday

A large grass fire in Ceredigion is continuing to burn as temperatures soar across Wales.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service officers were sent to the blaze near Cwm Rheidol at about 11:30 BST on Tuesday.

Firefighters are still trying to tackle the blaze, amid sweltering temperatures.

Wales is currently in the midst of a heatwave, which is due to last until the weekend.

The highest June temperature recorded in Wales was 33.7C in 2000.

The railway line between Aberystwyth and Devil's Bridge was closed on Tuesday to allow crews to tackle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.