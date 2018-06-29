Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Efforts to tackle the fire have been likened to trying to put out a bonfire using a teaspoon of water

Crews will return to the site of a large bush fire in Ceredigion on Friday morning to monitor the land after battling for three days to put it out.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze at Cwm Rheidol was out by 22:00 BST on Thursday.

Officers were first sent there on Tuesday and a helicopter had also been dropping water at the site.

The fire broke out amid sweltering temperatures across Wales but the cause has not yet been established.

Firefighters began tackling the blaze on Tuesday. By Thursday helicopters were dropping water in an attempt to extinguish it

At one point, 28 firefighters were on the scene and specialists in wild fires joined the battle after wind caused it to worsen.

The flames caused the Vale of Rheidol Railway line to close, but the blaze was not near any homes and no properties were evacuated.

Meanwhile, crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service helped tackle a large fire at Saddleworth Moor in Greater Manchester where soldiers were drafted in to assist.